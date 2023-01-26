 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide update for 26 January 2023

Hotfix 1.0.23

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rejects!

We just released 1.0.23 to fix a couple of issues found in yesterdays patch. We also just wanted to address some questions that have arisen regarding the EULA.

EULA
Today you may find yourselves being faced with the EULA once more when launching Darktide. The content of the EULA remains the same as the EULA previously presented at launch, however we made improvements to the formatting to make it easier to read, and corrected the out-of-date page title which erroneously referenced the pre-release test period. Apologies for the confusion.

Now onto the Hotfix notes!

Here are the hotfix notes:

  • Fixed an issue that caused the suppression screen effects to conflict with the Psyker's when at high peril
  • Tweaked the suppression effect to be less intrusive. This should be most noticeable when playing on higher difficulties where you are often suppressed for long periods of time.

