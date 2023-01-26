Hotfix 1.0.23

Rejects!

We just released 1.0.23 to fix a couple of issues found in yesterdays patch. We also just wanted to address some questions that have arisen regarding the EULA.

EULA

Today you may find yourselves being faced with the EULA once more when launching Darktide. The content of the EULA remains the same as the EULA previously presented at launch, however we made improvements to the formatting to make it easier to read, and corrected the out-of-date page title which erroneously referenced the pre-release test period. Apologies for the confusion.

Now onto the Hotfix notes!

Here are the hotfix notes: