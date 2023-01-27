Live Update 0.27.2 Change List

NOTE:

As you'll see in the "Changes" section, we've now added a adjustable FPS cap, which will default to 60 with this update. If you want it to go higher, you'll need to change it in the settings.

Fixes:

Fixed Vastila's bracelet not displaying its description and Vastilla now properly returns their bracelet

Fixed that on rare occasions animals/omins would speak when walking by it

Fix to some lamppost lighting

Fixed Tricks of Nightfeathers achievement trigger

Fixed so you can press the emote buttons when holding down left-shift

Fixed so you can no longer pet the Shipping Administrator in the Western Verve (sadface)

Fixed "Withered thread of recollection" not displaying its description.

Fixed descriptions not displaying for certain trade goods.

Fixed issue of endeavours not setting the correct name and description after it was solved

Fixed issue of when hovering multiple endeavours the name and description could linger and stay on screen

Fixed issue of endeavours that didn't fade away as they should

Fixed an issue of music not playing while in-game

Fixed issue where a certain Mysterious figure wouldn't accept any trade

Fixed memory leak in the settings menu that occurred when a keybind is active

Fixed a bug that caused the player to get logged out after cancelling the log out.

Various Typo Fixes.

Fixed issues of objects not fading away as they should

Fixed floating fire, smoke and lantern in Location: Skald’s Union Retreat: The Burnings

Fixed floating fires and rugs…

Fixed issue where NPCs would slide instead of walk when moving

Changes: