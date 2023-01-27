Live Update 0.27.2 Change List

NOTE:
As you'll see in the "Changes" section, we've now added a adjustable FPS cap, which will default to 60 with this update. If you want it to go higher, you'll need to change it in the settings.
Fixes:
- Fixed Vastila's bracelet not displaying its description and Vastilla now properly returns their bracelet
- Fixed that on rare occasions animals/omins would speak when walking by it
- Fix to some lamppost lighting
- Fixed Tricks of Nightfeathers achievement trigger
- Fixed so you can press the emote buttons when holding down left-shift
- Fixed so you can no longer pet the Shipping Administrator in the Western Verve (sadface)
- Fixed "Withered thread of recollection" not displaying its description.
- Fixed descriptions not displaying for certain trade goods.
- Fixed issue of endeavours not setting the correct name and description after it was solved
- Fixed issue of when hovering multiple endeavours the name and description could linger and stay on screen
- Fixed issue of endeavours that didn't fade away as they should
- Fixed an issue of music not playing while in-game
- Fixed issue where a certain Mysterious figure wouldn't accept any trade
- Fixed memory leak in the settings menu that occurred when a keybind is active
- Fixed a bug that caused the player to get logged out after cancelling the log out.
- Various Typo Fixes.
- Fixed issues of endeavours not updating their name and description when solved
- Fixed issue of multiple interaction buttons popping up when clicking on an NPC with connected endeavours
- Fixed issue of a collider blocking NPCs that have endeavours connected to them.
- Fixed issues of objects not fading away as they should
- Fixed floating fire, smoke and lantern in Location: Skald’s Union Retreat: The Burnings
- Fixed floating fires and rugs…
- Fixed issues of endeavours not updating their name and description when solved
- Fixed issue of multiple interaction buttons popping up when clicking on an NPC with connected endeavours
- Fixed issue of a collider blocking NPCs that have endeavours connected to them.
- Fixed issue where NPCs would slide instead of walk when moving
Changes:
- Improved settings save/load error recovery
- Added FPS cap setting for players to set their own custom FPS preferences.
- Updated properties for further trade good items to reflect their new descriptions.
- Visual improvements to the login and character selection scene.
- Updated properties for trade good items to reflect their new descriptions.
- Added gatekeeping guards to the inside of Kasa(!?!)
- Updated properties for edible items to reflect their new descriptions.
- Added a unique description for every "Backpack Equipment" item.
- Adjusted intensity of lanterns of certain quality levels
- Items that apply effects on pickup now have them retroactively applied for items already in inventory
- Added actual functionality to ping display
- Prevented Sefra shrines from granting unlimited effects after a single offering
- Updated Discord rich presence layout and contents
- Small updated lore for Elden Statue text.
- Updated properties for "Equipment Arm" items based on their new descriptions.
- Added a unique description for every "Sword Equipment" item.
- FPS counter now scales with UI size correctly
Changed files in this update