Book of Travels update for 27 January 2023

Live Update 0.27.2 Change List

27 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NOTE:
As you'll see in the "Changes" section, we've now added a adjustable FPS cap, which will default to 60 with this update. If you want it to go higher, you'll need to change it in the settings.

Fixes:
  • Fixed Vastila's bracelet not displaying its description and Vastilla now properly returns their bracelet
  • Fixed that on rare occasions animals/omins would speak when walking by it
  • Fix to some lamppost lighting
  • Fixed Tricks of Nightfeathers achievement trigger
  • Fixed so you can press the emote buttons when holding down left-shift
  • Fixed so you can no longer pet the Shipping Administrator in the Western Verve (sadface)
  • Fixed "Withered thread of recollection" not displaying its description.
  • Fixed descriptions not displaying for certain trade goods.
  • Fixed issue of endeavours not setting the correct name and description after it was solved
  • Fixed issue of when hovering multiple endeavours the name and description could linger and stay on screen
  • Fixed issue of endeavours that didn't fade away as they should
  • Fixed an issue of music not playing while in-game
  • Fixed issue where a certain Mysterious figure wouldn't accept any trade
  • Fixed memory leak in the settings menu that occurred when a keybind is active
  • Fixed a bug that caused the player to get logged out after cancelling the log out.
  • Various Typo Fixes.
  • Fixed issues of objects not fading away as they should
  • Fixed floating fire, smoke and lantern in Location: Skald’s Union Retreat: The Burnings
  • Fixed floating fires and rugs…
  • Fixed issue where NPCs would slide instead of walk when moving
Changes:
  • Improved settings save/load error recovery
  • Added FPS cap setting for players to set their own custom FPS preferences.
  • Updated properties for further trade good items to reflect their new descriptions.
  • Visual improvements to the login and character selection scene.
  • Updated properties for trade good items to reflect their new descriptions.
  • Added gatekeeping guards to the inside of Kasa(!?!)
  • Updated properties for edible items to reflect their new descriptions.
  • Added a unique description for every "Backpack Equipment" item.
  • Adjusted intensity of lanterns of certain quality levels
  • Items that apply effects on pickup now have them retroactively applied for items already in inventory
  • Added actual functionality to ping display
  • Prevented Sefra shrines from granting unlimited effects after a single offering
  • Updated Discord rich presence layout and contents
  • Small updated lore for Elden Statue text.
  • Updated properties for "Equipment Arm" items based on their new descriptions.
  • Added a unique description for every "Sword Equipment" item.
  • FPS counter now scales with UI size correctly

