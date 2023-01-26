 Skip to content

Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 26 January 2023

Beta 1.47

Last edited by Wendy

  • Quests are grouped into collapsible sections
  • Improved performance of Quests panel when lots of quests active
  • Fixed bug: Creating an additional town by skipping other town slots would create blank town data for the skipped slots
  • Secondary+ towns start with 1 house
  • Quest for Plank skill to unlock Refined Planks now requires Workshop research first
  • Fixed localization error on ‘Full House’ and ‘Mining’

