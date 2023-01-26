- Quests are grouped into collapsible sections
- Improved performance of Quests panel when lots of quests active
- Fixed bug: Creating an additional town by skipping other town slots would create blank town data for the skipped slots
- Secondary+ towns start with 1 house
- Quest for Plank skill to unlock Refined Planks now requires Workshop research first
- Fixed localization error on ‘Full House’ and ‘Mining’
Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 26 January 2023
Beta 1.47
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update