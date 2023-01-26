The game now contains particles when firing weapons and impacting objects, as well as ambient lights. Thanks for playing Adventure's Pixel World, more content will be added soon!
Adventure's Pixel World update for 26 January 2023
Particles and lights added
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update