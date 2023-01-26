 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Adventure's Pixel World update for 26 January 2023

Particles and lights added

Share · View all patches · Build 10409700 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game now contains particles when firing weapons and impacting objects, as well as ambient lights. Thanks for playing Adventure's Pixel World, more content will be added soon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2204841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link