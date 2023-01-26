 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project: Mirror update for 26 January 2023

日本語が更新されました！

Share · View all patches · Build 10409683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

日本語が更新されました！ːkaenː

All spelling errors in the translation have been corrected! I hope you will feel more comfortable in our game!

Thank you for your support!
430Games!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2171841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link