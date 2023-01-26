 Skip to content

Not For Broadcast update for 26 January 2023

Hotfix 2023.01.26a

Build 10409645

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Even more fixes for you:

  • Vision Mixer Normal map error fixed
  • Subtitles during Disrupt hacks now no longer overlap with broadcast subtitles.
  • Grading miscalculations in some instances are now corrected.
  • Video that could loop at the end of Day 2602 now has the timing corrected.
  • Fixed an issue in Level 1 where if the player hung up on Dave during the final adbreak the End of Level Report could softlock
  • Incorrectly ordered headline videos in Day 153 The Tempest have been resolved.

Changed files in this update

