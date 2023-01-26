Hotfix 2023.01.26a

Even more fixes for you:
- Vision Mixer Normal map error fixed
- Subtitles during Disrupt hacks now no longer overlap with broadcast subtitles.
- Grading miscalculations in some instances are now corrected.
- Video that could loop at the end of Day 2602 now has the timing corrected.
- Fixed an issue in Level 1 where if the player hung up on Dave during the final adbreak the End of Level Report could softlock
- Incorrectly ordered headline videos in Day 153 The Tempest have been resolved.
Changed files in this update