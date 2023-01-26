 Skip to content

EQDRIVE.IO update for 26 January 2023

Small Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Driving on asphalt is very smooth without any bounce and shake now.
Fix for shadow glitches appearing on vehicles while looking from certain distance or angles.
Fixes for camera direction calculation.
Rear gear ratio fix for Vapor 6x6 truck.
Replaced terrain textures of "The Ring" racetrack.

Changed files in this update

