Hey there. Let's see, where to start. Some of you may know, that I have my spouts with depression. I usually try not to mind it, and just keep on going, trying not to listen to the nagging in my head.
But sometimes I just notice myself slipping into this state where I feel like it's not worth it. This whole thing. Life. And then I go into this mental loop of thinking that nobody really cares, so why should I even try, especially regarding uploading a patch.
I mean, I LOVE my work. I love to make games. I might not be the best at it, but I can't stop. I work on the game even when I don't really want to work on the game. I have bad days, I channel those negative feelings into something that represents them in-game.
Buuut... I forget to update the game in the process of that. For instance, this patch has been waiting since Christmas for me to just get it uploaded. I've felt really bad since last month, the holidays didn't really help, and I've just been slowly working on the Apocalypse...
So what I'm trying to say, I'm not dead! Just acting like it.
Join the Discord so you have a more direct way of communication with me! I'm pretty open about the development and my life. To an alarming degree.
-Roope
PS: Here is the list of changes!
v0.392
Episode 1:
- Fixed the spray can + fire combo
- Added more density to the lake so the characters “swim” again
- Reduced the chainsaw volume
- Made sure some of the items are indeed saveable that for some reason weren’t (gas can, hammer, necklace, etc)
- Fixed the characters getting unplayable if you carry them when they’re… Making love.
- You now lay horizontally on the beds
- The fiend statue should now be unpickable after being placed in the cellar
- Made the child characters hurt their legs again when falling from a height, but now they heal faster than the adults.
- Added some sounds effects to the secret door and the lock in the cellar
- Fixed the bug where a character couldn’t be thrown correctly if they were carrying a weapon type item (this includes stuff like the flashlight)
- Added the familiar sound to those night creepers in the house
- The sockhead enemy now also has a starting weapon
- Added that classic Psycho-screech when hitting downed enemies. As it should be in the Lakeview world!
- Made sure you can pick up the weapons the enemies drop
- You can now use the axe on THAT cabinet
- Fixed the necklace sprite not appearing correctly on children
- Juiced up the car crashing beneath the tree
- The bee swarm can now be killed with the bugspray, and you can even see dead bees falling to the ground
- Made sure the enemies can’t hurt you if they’ve dropped their hurty weapon
Episode 3:
- Fixed the player character getting stuck in the air if they are riding the rooster while the big dog does things to it
- Fixed Walts skeleton look appearing extremely small compared to the other looks
- Fixed Walts beheading animation looping
- Fixed the eggs being melee weapons, now they are throwable again
