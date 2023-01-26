Hey there. Let's see, where to start. Some of you may know, that I have my spouts with depression. I usually try not to mind it, and just keep on going, trying not to listen to the nagging in my head.

But sometimes I just notice myself slipping into this state where I feel like it's not worth it. This whole thing. Life. And then I go into this mental loop of thinking that nobody really cares, so why should I even try, especially regarding uploading a patch.

I mean, I LOVE my work. I love to make games. I might not be the best at it, but I can't stop. I work on the game even when I don't really want to work on the game. I have bad days, I channel those negative feelings into something that represents them in-game.

Buuut... I forget to update the game in the process of that. For instance, this patch has been waiting since Christmas for me to just get it uploaded. I've felt really bad since last month, the holidays didn't really help, and I've just been slowly working on the Apocalypse...

So what I'm trying to say, I'm not dead! Just acting like it.

Join the Discord so you have a more direct way of communication with me! I'm pretty open about the development and my life. To an alarming degree.

-Roope

PS: Here is the list of changes!

v0.392

Episode 1:

Fixed the spray can + fire combo

Added more density to the lake so the characters “swim” again

Reduced the chainsaw volume

Made sure some of the items are indeed saveable that for some reason weren’t (gas can, hammer, necklace, etc)

Fixed the characters getting unplayable if you carry them when they’re… Making love.

You now lay horizontally on the beds

The fiend statue should now be unpickable after being placed in the cellar

Made the child characters hurt their legs again when falling from a height, but now they heal faster than the adults.

Added some sounds effects to the secret door and the lock in the cellar

Fixed the bug where a character couldn’t be thrown correctly if they were carrying a weapon type item (this includes stuff like the flashlight)

Added the familiar sound to those night creepers in the house

The sockhead enemy now also has a starting weapon

Added that classic Psycho-screech when hitting downed enemies. As it should be in the Lakeview world!

Made sure you can pick up the weapons the enemies drop

You can now use the axe on THAT cabinet

Fixed the necklace sprite not appearing correctly on children

Juiced up the car crashing beneath the tree

The bee swarm can now be killed with the bugspray, and you can even see dead bees falling to the ground

Made sure the enemies can’t hurt you if they’ve dropped their hurty weapon

Episode 3: