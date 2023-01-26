 Skip to content

Evelyn's Adventure update for 26 January 2023

Patch notes - 01/26/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10409315 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

·The mansion of the fog is now separated from the world map and now is a whole new dungeon.

·More optimization to the world map and faster loading screens.

·More orbs adedd to the open world

·Bug fixes & corrections.

