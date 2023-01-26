Share · View all patches · Build 10409276 · Last edited 26 January 2023 – 14:32:03 UTC by Wendy

You can find the full release notes below, or on the iRacing Members Forums, here:

https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/36188/2023-season-1-patch-3-release-notes-2023-01-25-01#latest

2023 Season 1 Patch 3 Release Notes [2023.01.25.01]



This Patch includes a variety of updates and fixes for the 2023 Season 1 Release!

iRACING UI:

Go Racing

Fixed an issue that caused non-repeating events to disappear from the Race Guide if the selected time was after the events began.

Series

After clicking a race in the Go Racing menu, the Results tab now reads Series Results instead of Season Results.

The order of Race Results has been inverted, so that the newest events are first, for the Results displayed in the Season Modal window.

Season Session Results now includes a tooltip for Field Size that showcases the car class entries distribution.

AI Racing

A Time of Day warning will now appear when creating AI Racing sessions if one is needed.

Using Car Classes with cars that are not AI-enabled now correctly omits the non-AI-enabled cars from the session.

Leagues

Resolved an issue where attempting to Create several League Race events in a row could result in an error.

Resolved an issue when creating a Hosted Event and clicking "Enable League Racing", the dropdown list of a user's leagues was not populating.

Results

Resolved an issue on the Results & Stats page where Rookie Licenses were displaying iRating in the Series Stats table.

Stats

The number of rows displayed per page in the Series Stats Modal has been increased from 10 to 25.

Replays

Resolved an issue that could occur when deleting multiple replays in a row.

Fixed an issue with the Display Mode modal window not closing correctly.

Protests

Submit A Protest data calls have been optimized.

Account

Fixed an issue where using the “Back” button from the View Order window was not taking you back to the correct location.

Errors

A specific Help Page URL has been added to the “Could Not Find SIM Error” to better assist users who encounter this error.

SIMULATION:

Clubs

Mid-South Club logo has been updated.

AI Racing

AI Drivers have improved their racing skills with the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992).

New Damage Model

With the 2023 Season 1 Release, some long-standing issues with the overall New Damage Model were fixed. Because of these issues, cars developed using the New Damage Model prior to 2023 Season 1 were generally stronger and more durable than was realistic in order to counter these systemic issues. This Patch includes a variety of New Damage Model adjustments to reset these cars to realistic and ideal settings now that these long-standing issues have been solved. Generally, this will serve to weaken many cars utilizing the New Damage Model. Drive carefully!

Camera

A new control has been added to the camera tool to increase or decrease the amount of motion blur on that camera. This value is set on a per-camera basis.

Telemetry

A new telemetry value, "ClutchRaw" has been added.

This value shows your raw clutch pedal position without the anti-stall clutch aid being applied. This matches the other values like BrakeRaw.



CARS:

<Car Class> GT4 Cars

A New Damage Model tuning pass has been completed:

Lowered yield and break limits for most panels.

Lowered friction strength on surfaces impacting the ground.



<Car Class> NASCAR Trucks Class Trucks

Vehicle artwork for textures and decals have been updated for the 2023 Season.

This includes the NASCAR Trucks Series new brand sponsor: Craftsman.

These vehicles have had their names adjusted for easier reading.

Fixed an issue where the fenders would appear scraped and damaged whenever shader quality was set to high.



<Car Class> NASCAR Classic 1987 Class Cars

A New Damage Model tuning pass has been completed which lowers yield and break limits for detachable vehicle pieces.

<Car Class> NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen Cars

The 2023 Season updates for car models and textures have been completed.

A new NASCAR 75th Anniversary contingency decal has been added.

An iRacing setup for Bristol Motor Speedway - Dirt has been added.

<Car Class> NASCAR Xfinity Class Cars

Vehicle artwork for textures and decals have been updated for the 2023 Season.

<Car Class> Touring Cars

A New Damage Model tuning pass has been completed:

Lowered yield and break limits for most panels and detachable mounts.

Lowered friction strength on surfaces impacting the ground.

Reduced the elastic rates for suspension pieces and nose mounts to lessen rebound velocity when these pieces break.



ARCA Menards Chevrolet Impala

A New Damage Model tuning pass has been completed:

Lowered yield and break limits for most panels and detachable pieces.

Increased yield and break limits for some front components.

Lowered hyperextension distance for rear wheels.



BMW M Hybrid V8

Car details text has been updated.

Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTE

Backfire audio has been improved.

Dallara F3

iRacing setup for Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours has been updated.

Dallara IR18

A New Damage Model tuning pass has been completed which substantially decreased yield and break limits for all body mounts.

Dirt Modified

Fixed an issue where this car was specifically named “Big Block” in some situations while referring to both the Big Block and 358 versions.

Dirt Sprint Car

A New Damage Model tuning pass has been completed which lowers the break limits for wings and wheels.

Dirt Sprint Car Non-Winged

A New Damage Model tuning pass has been completed which lowers the break limits for wheels.

Global Mazda MX-5 Cup

Fixed an issue where the interface model of this car was not rendering correctly.

NASCAR Trucks Chevrolet Silverado

Fixed a visual issue where rubber accumulation was not occurring correctly on the truck body.

Pontiac Solstice

Fixed an issue where the cockpit was not rendering correctly in the iRacing UI.

Radical SR10

A New Damage Model tuning pass has been completed which lowers yield and break limits for most panels.

Skip Barber Formula 2000

A New Damage Model tuning pass has been completed:

Lowered yield and break limits for most panels and detachable mounts.

Lowered friction strength on surfaces impacting the ground.



[Legacy] Dallara DW12

Tire branding for the iRacing UI model has been updated.

TRACKS:

Chili Bowl

Starting grid size has been adjusted.

Daytona International Speedway

Fixed an issue where pieces of terrain could appear to be peeking through some SAFER barriers.

Kansas Speedway

(Road Course) - Starting grid has been expanded to 60 cars.

Sonoma Raceway

Short Parade Laps may now be selected for use at this track.

Suzuka International Racing Course

(West & West w/chicane) Starting grid size has been expanded to 60 cars.

Virginia International Raceway

(South Course & Patriot Course) - Barney, Legendary Flagman, has arrived at these configs to ply his craft!

A variety of holes and seams in the terrain have been patched.