Global Patch 1.10 (Trials)

-Trials – These are special conditions for your runs. Most of the new items are unlocked by going through them. (Trails available after opening Loop 8)

-35 New Items.

-11 New Syntheses.

-New Events.

-New Achievements.

Balance:

Pure (Modifier) – Rework. Causes additional damage to the enemy if there are no effects on it.

Harvest Skill – Creates an Apple or Cheese. Cooldown: 200|150|100. -> 180|120|60.

Holy Simplicity – Damage: +30|45|60% -> 20|35|50%. You lose all luck and can no longer gain it.

Holy Sword – Damage: +100|150% -> 80|120%. You cannot applied debuffs.

Endless Luck – Rerolls don't waste luck. There is a 5% -> 9% chance to break an item when using it.

Chaos – You choose 3 Items. Solid. - > Rarity: -10. You choose 3 Items. Solid.

Gemini – Rarity Level 3 -> 4.

Long cloak - Duration – +20|40|60% -> 20|35|50%.

Summoner's cloak – Lifetime of summoned creatures: +30|60|100% -> 25|50|75%。

Fishing Rod of Time – Cooldown: 0.05 -> 0.01.

Spiky Clock – Cooldown: 0.05 -> 0.015.

Golden Key – Open: +20/40/60 -> 40 Gold.