Space Station Tycoon update for 26 January 2023

0.9.2 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10409165

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the research progress wouldn't get saved.
  • Fixed an issue where the planets would turn invisible after starting a new game.
  • Fixed an issue where the security would get miscalculated.
  • Fixed some more minor bugs.

