- Fixed an issue where the research progress wouldn't get saved.
- Fixed an issue where the planets would turn invisible after starting a new game.
- Fixed an issue where the security would get miscalculated.
- Fixed some more minor bugs.
Space Station Tycoon update for 26 January 2023
0.9.2 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
