Features:
Reiko now sell a variety of finished foods for those who don't want to cook, you can find her working at the Inn kitchen
All of Yukari and Reiko recipes are available in the cookbook if you want to make them yourself, or can hide them if you would rather make your own recipes.
Changes:
Changed the underwater shader to give better visibility, matching how far you can see if over the water
Reworked the pizza recipe
Bugfixes:
Fixed Chewy Buns not being edible.
Creating a perfect meal no longer breaks the cooking UI
Changed files in this update