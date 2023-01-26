 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 26 January 2023

Bug Fixes and Feature Update

  • Fixes an issue with Tileset Editor crashing the Database.
  • Fixes an issue with Turn-Based Battles and Ordering.
  • Fixes an issue with numeric rendering in the Tileset Selector for different Tile Dimensions.
  • Fixes an issue with 2D constrained camera.
  • Fixes an issue with the transition when teleporting to a new space on the current map.
  • Adds toolbar buttons for Save/Open Project and Database.

