- Fixes an issue with Tileset Editor crashing the Database.
- Fixes an issue with Turn-Based Battles and Ordering.
- Fixes an issue with numeric rendering in the Tileset Selector for different Tile Dimensions.
- Fixes an issue with 2D constrained camera.
- Fixes an issue with the transition when teleporting to a new space on the current map.
- Adds toolbar buttons for Save/Open Project and Database.
RPG Architect update for 26 January 2023
Bug Fixes and Feature Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
