v0.20.01 Early Access ⚔️🥵⚔️

Hello and welcome back to P&C Stable builds!

A never-seen-before number of new weapons in this update, a complete rebalance of weapon/race compatibilities, and a deep rework of how dual-wielding damage gets calculated!

There are also new events and we're testing some unique progeny Skills in Beta builds, with the new Tsundere/Yandere/Kuudere Skills! Make sure to check them out!

Size: 774.8 MBs

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː Complete rework of Weapon Charts for Princesses, Progeny, and Additional NPCs

ːswirliesː Complete rework of dual-wielding damage:

Off-Hand Hammer/Axe/Staff/Power Gloves/... -> -75% off-hand ATK score

Off-Hand Sword/Katana/Whip/Spear -> -25% off-hand ATK score

Off-Hand Claw/Dugger/Gun -> -0% off-hand ATK

And additionally:

Off-Hand HUGE weapon -> -25% off-hand ATK score, additionally to the weapon-type modifier.

ːswirliesː Nerfed spinning weapon damage

ːswirliesː Cat X Human Campsite event II

ːswirliesː Oni Princess' pregnancy announcement scene added

ːswirliesː Lolly, Candy Princess, NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Lolly, Candy Princess, has been added as DLC character

ːswirliesː Huge weapons now seal the Shield slot of the equipment

ːswirliesː The Kingdom Status menu is now accessible from the "K" key and the pause menu

ːswirliesː Princess Diaries are now accessible from the pause menu

ːswirliesː New weapon added: "Snaketail"

ːswirliesː New weapon added: "Jawswaj"

ːswirliesː New weapon added: "Ballooney"

ːswirliesː New weapon added: "Mouse Wrench"

ːswirliesː New weapon added: "Minescraper"

ːswirliesː New weapon added: "Sweet Water"

ːswirliesː New weapon added: "Frogun (Hg)"

ːswirliesː New weapon added: "Wild Staff"

ːswirliesː New weapon added: "Huge Game Sword"

ːswirliesː New weapon added: "Swolf"

ːswirliesː New weapon added: "Stalagmight"

ːswirliesː New weapon added: "Mummifier"

ːswirliesː New weapon added: "Hematite Katana"

ːswirliesː New armor added: "Light Metal"

ːswirliesː New armor added: "Axe Pin"

ːswirliesː New armor added: "Katana Pin"

ːswirliesː New armor added: "Power Pin"

ːswirliesː New armor added: "Staff Pin"

ːswirliesː New armor added: "Moist Band"

ːswirliesː New armor added: "Imbued band"

ːswirliesː New armor added: "Soaked Band"

ːswirliesː New item added: "Iridea"

ːswirliesː New Cheat added: "Progeny Reskill"

ːswirliesː Mouse "TCV" costume now allows Power Gloves

ːswirliesː Kobold "Coatl" costumes now allow Spears

ːswirliesː Kobold "Hidden Scales" costume now allows Daggers

ːswirliesː Desert "Lust Tamer" costume doesn't allow Whips anymore but increases Whip weapons damage instead

ːswirliesː Reworked how the Frostbite affliction works

ːswirliesː Added Drowning affliction

ːswirliesː Insect / Skeleton / Ghost Affinity quest introduction remade

ːswirliesː Pruna now sells Princess Diaries too

ːswirliesː Pruna now sells Soaked Band when one of her Sprouts is in Mermaid's

ːswirliesː Reworked Dance Dance Desert quest and events

ːswirliesː Updated some diary icons

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Silk Strings not into the Material tab of the inventory

ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Stamps not into the Material tab of the inventory

ːswirliesː Fixed Golden Voucher not making Rest/Offering Round prices in the Tavern 0

ːswirliesː Fixed wrong PXP reactions at Tea Parties regarding Oni and Bird Princess

ːswirliesː Fixed buying Frog Girl Bath Water not costing the player Swirlies

ːswirliesː Fixed sieges not working as intended if a re-conquered Reign is on the defense side

ːswirliesː Fixed Bakeneko Spirit being a Usable item

ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Diary displaying the wrong icon

ːswirliesː Adjusted Food / Usable / Consumable item classification

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Finhead / Mermaid / Bird conquers

ːswirliesː Fixed Life Force not being shown in Dokuro's Level Up menu

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Ghost affinity quest

ːswirliesː Fixed Bird affinity quest not being turned off once delivered to the Guild Lady

ːswirliesː Fixed random slime sprites looking like placeholders on some occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed "Garnering Garments" quest not awarding Affinity with Mouse / Rabbit / Harvest / Finhead / Bird / Oni

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes happening when the Diary menu is opened first thing during a playthrough

ːswirliesː Fixed Magic Silk giving Ghastly Hand Mirror

ːswirliesː Fixed Pruna selling a non-working Demon Gauntlet

ːswirliesː Fixes crash upon reloading saves in the Desert Festival area when there's no party going on

ːswirliesː Fixed nuns' pathing issues outside the Cathedral

ːswirliesː Fixed Rabies getting stuck on flags and changed her map to be more suited to her battle system

ːswirliesː Fixed Caveau Key, Gazer Prison Key, and Spika Lure ending in MYSTERY BOX when the latter is used

ːswirliesː Fixed Diana Portfolio not ending in MYSTERY BOX when the latter is used

ːswirliesː Fixed some Traits (Prince Knight, Slaver, Monster Lover, Stranded Knight, Man of the People) not applying their positive (or negative) effects on the Oni

ːswirliesː Tinhead Talker Quest not completing if started before the Oni / Bird implementation

ːswirliesː "Weapon Craze" Progeny Skill not allowing them to use Whips

ːswirliesː Royal Jug not working correctly when used on a Princess party member or the Knight

ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny sprites often not reloading when entering and then leaving the camp for any event

ːswirliesː Fixed typos in Golem Princess' scenes

ːswirliesː Fixed scorching effect not being turned OFF when the player gets sent in the Oni Infirmary at midnight

ːswirliesː Fixed some unavailable NPCs trying to deliver eggs in the Rabbit Daycare

ːswirliesː Fixed Knight "Pin" Accessories going into the costume slot