Korea Dynasty 0.1.7 Update

Update 0.1.7 includes 18 improvements and bug fixes, including fishing.
We will work diligently to make the game more fun.
Improvements
Add content
- Fishing content has been added. You can fish in the river.
Item
- Hahoe Mask has been added.
- Added fishing rod.
- Fish items have been added.
- Grilled fish items have been added.
- Earthworms have been added. (It will be used in future fishing content.)
UI/UX
- The Quickslock UI image has been changed.
Convenience improvement
- Night time has been modified to be shorter.
- The sleeping time in the sleeping bag has been greatly increased.
- Fixed so that you can wake up while sleeping in a sleeping bag.
- Modified to enable camera (zoom, out) with mouse wheel.
- Modified to eat food by right-clicking in the inventory.
- Increased the number of supported resolutions.
Optimization
- Optimized the start screen.
- Optimized the character in the inventory UI.
Bugfix
- Fixed an error where resolution changes were not being applied accurately.
- Fixed an error that occurred when health was at 0.
- Fix to reposition the player when in an abnormal position.
