Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 26 January 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.1.7 Update

Build 10408869

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.1.7 includes 18 improvements and bug fixes, including fishing.
We will work diligently to make the game more fun.

Improvements

Add content

  • Fishing content has been added. You can fish in the river.

Item

  • Hahoe Mask has been added.
  • Added fishing rod.
  • Fish items have been added.
  • Grilled fish items have been added.
  • Earthworms have been added. (It will be used in future fishing content.)

UI/UX

  • The Quickslock UI image has been changed.

Convenience improvement

  • Night time has been modified to be shorter.
  • The sleeping time in the sleeping bag has been greatly increased.
  • Fixed so that you can wake up while sleeping in a sleeping bag.
  • Modified to enable camera (zoom, out) with mouse wheel.
  • Modified to eat food by right-clicking in the inventory.
  • Increased the number of supported resolutions.

Optimization

  • Optimized the start screen.
  • Optimized the character in the inventory UI.

Bugfix

  • Fixed an error where resolution changes were not being applied accurately.
  • Fixed an error that occurred when health was at 0.
  • Fix to reposition the player when in an abnormal position.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2216601
