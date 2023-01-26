Weekly Update 349: Release date revealed!

Hello Community!

With this update, we are bringing in one of the very last changes before the final release of Gloria Victis 1.0. We have taken our time to fix, improve and adjust the changes we have introduced in the past few weeks, as well we are bringing a reworked combat tutorial quest and introducing the core for a new feature of guild activity rewards — Guild Events!

We would also like to once again officially announce that Gloria Victis is going to leave Early Access on the February 7th! It has been a long journey, and we would like to thank all of you for your continuous support throughout these years, and we hope that you will stay with us for the new and thrilling episode of the journey after the release!

And now, without any further ado, let's take a look at this week’s changes!



_The screenshot’s authors were awarded.Shin_UnificationSword, IsvRada and Siegbert – check your Ambers!_

Changelog v.0.9.9.1 Beta

Guild Activity Rewards!

Without the goal of deactivating the weekly State of War, we knew that we needed to add an additional goal for guilds to achieve their weekly activity. Until now, the amount of deactivation points reached was converted to Guild Technology progression, but based on our Community feedback, we wanted to give the guilds an additional reward that gives a reward to guild members as well as a good way to gather all the guild members at one time to perform some fun activities.

With this in mind, we have introduced Guild Activity Tokens. These will be delivered to the Notification Center of the guild’s leader each week based on the guild's activity levels. These tokens will enable the leaders to launch special events on the map with better rewards!

Currently, the guilds will be rewarded with 2 types of tokens (“Key to Griffins Camp” and “Siege Token”), each one letting the guild start a different event:

Reward for 50% and 100% guild activity — a token granting access to a Griffin Company event with better rewards (3 new bosses with top-tier loot, additional chests, and crates with top-tier materials). This event is mostly dedicated to the smaller guilds. Deliver the token to a special event marked on the map to start the guild event.

Reward for 150% and 200% guild activity — a token granting access to a new “Show of Strength” event that is started by delivering the token to the siege camp of an enemy nation’s homelands’ castles (i.e Blackrock, Waterford for Midland)

A guild will receive all the tokens for their activity level and below, meaning that a guild with 200% activity will receive a total of 2 tokens for the Griffin Company and 2 tokens for the “Show of Strength” event.

We believe that this system will better reward guilds for their activity as well as make them an essential part of nation gameplay, as it gives guilds more chances to provide “content” for entire nations, even though these events can be started by guilds, whole nations can participate in them.

We would like to extend that system in the future by adding more events to it. We think that moving some of the events currently available on the map to this system could be a good idea, however, adding such events to this system would require us to disable them from being started in other ways. We were thinking about events like Catacombs of Temple of Doom, but decided not to implement them, as we would like to know your view and your suggestions for the future improvement of this system!

Redesigned Treasure Map locations

Another important to note change this week is the redesign of the treasure map’s treasure locations. From now on:

Tier 1 maps have treasures located on the capital island

Tier 2 maps have treasures located in the frontier region (on-sided non-loots)

Tier 3 maps have treasures located in the outside ring of the map

Tier 4 maps have treasures located in the middle of the map (loot zone)

Tier 5 maps are located in places far away from players’ homeland and away from any transportation links, making these expensive chests riskier to obtain.

We believe that this change will better fit the use case of the maps, enabling players to choose a region they play in and while doing other activities in that area, they can also look for the hidden treasures!

New Combat Tutorial Quest

We have taken another look at the starting quests for all three nations, with the aim of improving our combat tutorial. From now on, the first quest for each nation has been changed to a combat tutorial that lets new players learn the basics whilst fighting combat dummies instead of throwing them straight into the fight.

GIF_WALKA_TUTORIAL

Quality of Life

Reduced the required Glory Level for Glory Shop rewards. From now on the max required level is 100 instead of 120. Items with lower level requirements have also been adjusted, to match the change in the max level requirement.

Some adjustments to armor’s damage reductions, especially lower-tier medium armor. This change should improve the survivability of newer players after the recent increase in weapon damage.

Increased the number of points that can be gained by performing PvE activities during a siege. From now on killing guards or destroying siege engines will award more points to the scoreboard.

Fixed the Guild Activity UI progress bar to now scale properly and show the entire progress from 0% to a max of 200%.

