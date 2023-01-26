- The cat will no longer teleport to the claw trimmer station after being placed in his room
- Drying with a dryer should no longer stutter
- You can close the door by clicking on the actual door
- Manager's desk and registration desks take up more space so that there is always room for employees and customers
- The show notes button on the pet registration computer is more noticeable
Pets Hotel: Prologue update for 26 January 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
