Pets Hotel: Prologue update for 26 January 2023

Update #1

Update #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The cat will no longer teleport to the claw trimmer station after being placed in his room
  • Drying with a dryer should no longer stutter
  • You can close the door by clicking on the actual door
  • Manager's desk and registration desks take up more space so that there is always room for employees and customers
  • The show notes button on the pet registration computer is more noticeable

