Metal: Hellsinger Nominated in the DICE Awards Music Category!

Hellsingers!

Metal: Hellsinger has been nominated by The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences for the 26th DICE award in the category of Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition!

The DICE awards is one of the oldest awards in the games industry, and we're immensely proud to be a part of them. Every award and nomination we've received has been a massive honor and we're extremely thankful to you, the community, for all your support.

The DICE awards will be announced on Thursday 23 February!

Until then and beyond, the team continues to work on exciting new content for the game. 🤘

Rock on, Hellsingers!