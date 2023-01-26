 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Metal: Hellsinger update for 26 January 2023

Metal: Hellsinger Nominated in the DICE Awards Music Category!

Share · View all patches · Build 10408814 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hellsingers!

Metal: Hellsinger has been nominated by The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences for the 26th DICE award in the category of Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition!

The DICE awards is one of the oldest awards in the games industry, and we're immensely proud to be a part of them. Every award and nomination we've received has been a massive honor and we're extremely thankful to you, the community, for all your support.

The DICE awards will be announced on Thursday 23 February!

Until then and beyond, the team continues to work on exciting new content for the game. 🤘

Rock on, Hellsingers!

Changed depots in testbuilds_autoupload branch

View more data in app history for build 10408814
Hammerhead Depot Depot 1061912
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link