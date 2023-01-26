TrackDayR - MAJOR RELEASE UPDATE 1.0.95.51

BUILD 1.0.95.51
Hey guys, time RACE to a new MAJOR UPDATE!
MULTIPLAYER RACE
We listened a lot the community about the possibility to create race in multiplayer so we dedicated all the effort on it! You now have the possibility to create a lobby with up to 22 players!
NEW PENALTY SYSTEM
Another thing that the community wanted us to put our attention to is a solid anti-cut with penalty system for every game modes to make our simulator much more competitive and challenging.
GRID GIRLS
Girls on the starting grid with the time sign (for the moment only 5 seconds) before the gates will go down
SUPERCROSS IS HERE
As requested by the community supercross is here! We created 3 super challenging tracks called Alameda, Millcreek and Orange County.
All this tracks are placed in a totally new stadium full of lights and big screens.
CHAT
We know that with races one of the main missing things can be the textual chat so we made it! Is only an early version but is super easy and usable. It has notifications and you can open it by pressing T on your beautiful RGB keyboard 🤓
PHYSICS
You really think that we will release a major without improve our physic engine? Pfff
We worked hard on suspensions physics and also on the surface contact point of the wheel on the jump faces. Also the Mx tyre model is improved, now you can have more traction under high loads.
Here the added contents list
NEW TRACKS
- Alameda SX
- Millcreek SX
- Orange County SX
- Tarn MX
All the old circuits have been updated and optimised to the new Unity3D frameworks version[/h3]
We hope you like it
All feedbacks will be welcome!
IMPORTANT NOTICE: The best is yet to come :P
SEE YOU ON THE TRACK, SEE YOU ON TRACKDAYR!
**REMEMBER TO RESTORE TO DEFAULT YOUR CONTROLLER ON THE OPTION MENU
**
CHANGELOG
**
-
- new multiplayer race mode
-
- new multiplayer settings sharing mode
-
- new host options selection window
-
- new starting procedure from the gate
-
- new tracks ( AlamedaSX, Millcreek SX, Orancge County SX, TARN MX )
-
- new surface reading system on jump
-
- improved fastbump simulation on suspensions
-
- general suspension bump/rebound improvement
-
- flip bug fix
-
- reset camera bug fix
-
- saved camera TPS
-
- improved pit stop retire functionality
-
- improved positioning in multiplayer
-
- added chat function (T key)
-
- improved rear wheel traction
-
- improved control in air
-
- quick restart and instant go to box
-
- fixed music menu in game
-
- new shader for the whole terrain system
- [b]LOT OF MINOR FIXES - sincerely we have lost count of them :P **
[/b]
known issue old rider model on ghost laps in TimeattackR are broken
We will evaluate in the next days if to clear leaderboards (maybe partially)
Changed files in this update