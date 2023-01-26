TrackDayR - MAJOR RELEASE UPDATE 1.0.95.51

BUILD 1.0.95.51

Hey guys, time RACE to a new MAJOR UPDATE!

MULTIPLAYER RACE

We listened a lot the community about the possibility to create race in multiplayer so we dedicated all the effort on it! You now have the possibility to create a lobby with up to 22 players!

NEW PENALTY SYSTEM

Another thing that the community wanted us to put our attention to is a solid anti-cut with penalty system for every game modes to make our simulator much more competitive and challenging.

GRID GIRLS

Girls on the starting grid with the time sign (for the moment only 5 seconds) before the gates will go down

SUPERCROSS IS HERE

As requested by the community supercross is here! We created 3 super challenging tracks called Alameda, Millcreek and Orange County.

All this tracks are placed in a totally new stadium full of lights and big screens.

CHAT

We know that with races one of the main missing things can be the textual chat so we made it! Is only an early version but is super easy and usable. It has notifications and you can open it by pressing T on your beautiful RGB keyboard 🤓

PHYSICS

You really think that we will release a major without improve our physic engine? Pfff

We worked hard on suspensions physics and also on the surface contact point of the wheel on the jump faces. Also the Mx tyre model is improved, now you can have more traction under high loads.

Here the added contents list

NEW TRACKS

- Alameda SX

- Millcreek SX

- Orange County SX

- Tarn MX

All the old circuits have been updated and optimised to the new Unity3D frameworks version[/h3]

We hope you like it

All feedbacks will be welcome!

IMPORTANT NOTICE: The best is yet to come :P

SEE YOU ON THE TRACK, SEE YOU ON TRACKDAYR!

**REMEMBER TO RESTORE TO DEFAULT YOUR CONTROLLER ON THE OPTION MENU

**

CHANGELOG

**

new multiplayer race mode

new multiplayer settings sharing mode

new host options selection window

new starting procedure from the gate

new tracks ( AlamedaSX, Millcreek SX, Orancge County SX, TARN MX )

new surface reading system on jump

improved fastbump simulation on suspensions

general suspension bump/rebound improvement

flip bug fix

reset camera bug fix

saved camera TPS

improved pit stop retire functionality

improved positioning in multiplayer

added chat function (T key)

improved rear wheel traction

improved control in air

quick restart and instant go to box

fixed music menu in game

new shader for the whole terrain system

[b]LOT OF MINOR FIXES - sincerely we have lost count of them :P **

[/b]

known issue old rider model on ghost laps in TimeattackR are broken

We will evaluate in the next days if to clear leaderboards (maybe partially)