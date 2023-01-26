Sign Of The Times

Fresh out of the Christmas break, the project is entering its 3rd year of free updates! The big news is that being able to write text in 3D is changing the way the world communicates with you, as a poster backstage indicates who is in the ring should you choose to interfere. The train also now indicates 8 different destinations through each of its doors. Another nice detail is that the new weather FX are now visible through the windows of indoor locations!

Having lost several people in real life since the last update, v1.5.4 also includes the "Split Kick" from IK+ in memory of Archer Maclean - as well as Jay Briscoe's "Jay Driller" underhook piledriver. Being able to keep things topical is one of the many great privileges of having this much creative freedom!

I've spent much of January fine-tuning how controllers are used in my games, so those users may be interested to take advantage of the new "Calibration" option (via "Cast>Controllers" or the C key from the titles). I did my best to accommodate Xbox & Playstation as standard, but it's good to know you can now adapt to anything else as well.