Update, Version 20230126



English

############Content##############

[Gift System]After the quest "Containment Breach," you can now send gifts to Kristin.

[Gift System]Added Kristin's gift preferences. (There is something she will reject.)

[Gift System]Added a special dialog if you give Kristin sunflowers.

[Item]New item: Out-of-Print Game Disk

[GPA]Added Out-of-Print Game Disk to GPA organization's currency exchange inventory. (It costs 8 coins.)

简体中文

############Content##############

【礼物系统】在完成任务《突破收容》之后，你现在可以给克莉丝汀送礼物了。

【礼物系统】加入了克莉丝汀的礼物偏好。（她有会拒绝的礼物类型。）

【礼物系统】如果送给克莉丝汀向日葵，会触发一个特别的对话。

【物品】新物品：绝版游戏光盘

【GPA】将绝版游戏光盘加入到了GPA组织的金币兑换列表中。（消耗8枚金币。）