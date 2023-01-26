Update, Version 20230126

English
[Gift System]After the quest "Containment Breach," you can now send gifts to Kristin.
[Gift System]Added Kristin's gift preferences. (There is something she will reject.)
[Gift System]Added a special dialog if you give Kristin sunflowers.
[Item]New item: Out-of-Print Game Disk
[GPA]Added Out-of-Print Game Disk to GPA organization's currency exchange inventory. (It costs 8 coins.)
简体中文
【礼物系统】在完成任务《突破收容》之后，你现在可以给克莉丝汀送礼物了。
【礼物系统】加入了克莉丝汀的礼物偏好。（她有会拒绝的礼物类型。）
【礼物系统】如果送给克莉丝汀向日葵，会触发一个特别的对话。
【物品】新物品：绝版游戏光盘
【GPA】将绝版游戏光盘加入到了GPA组织的金币兑换列表中。（消耗8枚金币。）
