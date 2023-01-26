EA Update #5 – Flames of Heresy

Sinners!

The time has come! The time to face the deepest circle of hell: Heresy.

EA Update #5 is live and we’re almost at the end of the road with the Early Access development. Next week we’ll officially announce the full release date!

New boss and enemies

Challenge the lord of all Evil on the throne: Lucifer the Lightbringer, ruler of Hell! He commands the demons and monsters to join together under the banner of the Sin of Heresy. Twelve new enemies, two elite enemies: Chernobog and King in Yellow, and Lucifer as the final boss of the game are now available to be slain at your earliest convenience!

But there’s more! See the changelog for the full list of balance and bug fixes.

Changelog

New content:

New building: Hall of Heresy , unlocking access to the Heresy enemies, available after defeating Asmodeus, leader of Lust sin.

, unlocking access to the Heresy enemies, available after defeating Asmodeus, leader of Lust sin. Twelve new regular enemies, two elite enemies, one boss enemy

new regular enemies, two elite enemies, one boss enemy Two new regular low-level Gluttony enemies for the greater variety of the early game

Balance:

Rebalance of the starting cards for all three characters

Rebalance of the enemy random generator – more enemies of a chosen sin should be picked and less legacy enemies from lower Sin circles

Rebalance of the run map generator – more Damned Reward and Character Development should appear on the map (after they’re unlocked in Nadir)

Rebalance of all Gluttony enemies (including Belzebub) for a smoother onboarding experience

Rebalance of the tutorial enemies for speeding up the game introduction

Quality of life:

Battle node header now includes the name of the Sin circle in brackets

Cost of the building in the construction tree window is now included on the button’s tooltip

Bug fixes:

Fixed doubled animation after enemy death

Fixed bug causing Cortes’s Sacrifice effect to remove all the Wraiths

Fixed ultra-wide screen and higher ratio issues by adding a black side background

Try out the new update now!

And let us hear your feedback and suggestions - join our official Discord!