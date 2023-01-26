The great hunt for monsters begins in the world of the Sphere! The Guild of Hunters invites the bravest heroes to test their strength and get unprecedented artifacts and powerful elixirs!

While the event is running, you will be able to find a guild representative in Cindercrag and Olannor if you are fighting on the side of the human kingdom, or in the Hellsong Tavern and Brionnfall if you are representing the demon host.

By completing daily quests, you can get hunter guild coins and spend them on buying special elixirs, the title "Hunter" (+2.5% damage to monsters and +2% movement speed) or unique bracelets with new unusual properties. Bracelets are eternal, have three different slots for stones + 3 colorless slots and give a chance, depending on the type of bracelet, to slow down your opponent or weaken his attack.

You can also get a Potion of the Stalker (when used, it increases damage against monsters by 12% for 2 hours), and once a day you can buy an Ascension Box from the Event Merchant, which contains 30 Ascension Tokens.

You can spend coins at the Guild Quartermaster located in the same cities, and additional coins can be obtained by killing monsters.

By the way, with one of the hunter's guild potions from the in-game store, you can get x3 coins!

We wish you successful hunting!