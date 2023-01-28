- Added access button to multiplayer in menú.
- Buttons of tools synchronized in multiplayer mode.
- Clones of tools improved and synchronized in multiplayer mode.
- Editable texts syncronized in multiplayer mode.
- Fixed bug on the copy tool.
- Restrictions on the rotations of figures are now managed in the axis system.
Neotrie VR update for 28 January 2023
Versión 4.2.8: minor updates and corrections
Patchnotes via Steam Community
