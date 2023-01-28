 Skip to content

Neotrie VR update for 28 January 2023

Versión 4.2.8: minor updates and corrections

  • Added access button to multiplayer in menú.
  • Buttons of tools synchronized in multiplayer mode.
  • Clones of tools improved and synchronized in multiplayer mode.
  • Editable texts syncronized in multiplayer mode.
  • Fixed bug on the copy tool.
  • Restrictions on the rotations of figures are now managed in the axis system.

