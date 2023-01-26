Game Update 0.1.33

Hello Raiders!
We are working on really exciting features such as Guilds and Arena Progression and meantime we have fixed several critical issues that negatively impacted the game.
New
- Added new sounds.
Changes
- Tutorial has been improved.
- Keyword’s tooltips updated.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue with creating a match with vs Friends
- Fixed an issue that sometimes assets wouldn’t load.
- Fixed a critical issue where un-equipping an item caused a crash in a Raid.
- Fixed a critcal issue where attack-on-effects items caused a crash in Raid.
- Fixed an issue where combat log entries flashed when changing stages.
- Fixed a display issue where items didn’t appear on tutorial.
- Fixed an issue where item Muramasa could kill yourself if you dealt self-damage.
- Fixed an issue where you were able to purchase cosmetic level while the button was disabled.
- Fixed several issues related to AFK popup.
Changed files in this update