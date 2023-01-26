 Skip to content

Running in the Y2K update for 26 January 2023

Minor Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10408314 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed small bug when browsing friends highscores.

Plus added latest game Idling Gears to the Revive Games pool. Don't forget to wishlist it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2285820/Idling_Gears/?curator_clanid=40493198

Changed files in this update

Depot 1896021
