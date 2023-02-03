Something Fixed This Way Comes

Hiya. We are constantly working on new content. But before we put in the new furniture, we still need to get rid of the mess. Well, we've already cleaned it up a bit. It's not going as fast as we dreamed in our most erotic dreams, but it's going pretty good enough anyway. Life is life. You know, damn computer games.

This time we managed to:

improve the location of the road at the festival because the car could stuck,

make corrections to the first 10 quests (wrong colors, wrong cutscenes etc.),

correct punctuation in subtitles,

fix the hole in the wall next to the pastry shop,

increase Bebok's voice,

add TV commercials,

correct the position of Zero in the cutscene where he is hidden by the screen,

remove the spoiler in the name of the task with parts for the Spoiler,

remove relics from the inventory,

change temporary street names and add translations,

make over 150 corrections to texts and VO in English,

correct several plot inaccuracies and errors in descriptions,

add text comments as in TV news,

equalize ambient sound levels,

add missing collision effects,

get rid of holes in the ground.

Kisses ːneonsmileː.