added dragstrip 1/4 mile in airfield
added digital speedo (prytool to remove fits all bikes and cars
added toolbox. tools snap inside. buy in store. get one on survival start
lowered food prices
added health regen at sleep
added trash bin in interior shop location
added save backup system
added shortcut buttons for each save folder in start menu
driveshaft fix (you could drive without it)
Updated map generator for survival - this will probably break survival save
increased fuel flow from cans and pump
Vehicles now lock on trailer when driving
Added AI driver characters
Fixed I6 chain removal
attached electrodes save
Shortened shopsign to maintain aspect of picture
Enlarged junkyard
Up to 14 cars (set amount in esc menu)
reworked car towing and junkyard buying
fixed Jesse door bolts (like wtf how long it is out and only now someone mentioned they are inside doors)
Now game will place car in spot without car and if no place is vacant will throw no space warning
My Garage update for 26 January 2023
UPDATE 26/01
