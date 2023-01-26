UPDATE 26/01

added dragstrip 1/4 mile in airfield

added digital speedo (prytool to remove fits all bikes and cars

added toolbox. tools snap inside. buy in store. get one on survival start

lowered food prices

added health regen at sleep

added trash bin in interior shop location

added save backup system

added shortcut buttons for each save folder in start menu

driveshaft fix (you could drive without it)

Updated map generator for survival - this will probably break survival save

increased fuel flow from cans and pump

Vehicles now lock on trailer when driving

Added AI driver characters

Fixed I6 chain removal

attached electrodes save

Shortened shopsign to maintain aspect of picture

Enlarged junkyard

Up to 14 cars (set amount in esc menu)

reworked car towing and junkyard buying

fixed Jesse door bolts (like wtf how long it is out and only now someone mentioned they are inside doors)

Now game will place car in spot without car and if no place is vacant will throw no space warning