Bug Fixes

The Haven Magistrate should no longer have a choice of Cancel twice

QoL Improvements

Removed redundant poison icon from mages poison spell

Game Balance Changes

If player dies in combat but the party survives you will now be resurrected with 1hp

Removed “Full Attack” from roaming creatures