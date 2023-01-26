3 new aircraft including the iconic Spitfire Mk.V now available in free update

The latest update introduces three new aircraft: the Spitfire Mk.V, F7F Tigercat, F7F Tigercat. For players who speak German and Chinese, we have also recorded voice overs in their languages.
Spitfire Mk.V – probably the biggest surprise in the update. Plane was not in US Navy equipment but No. 457 Squadron of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). It participated in a separate theater of operations and saw combat in the South West Pacific Area.
Our 3D artist modeled a new detailed cockpit design for Spitfire, we hope you like it.
F7F Tigercat – a twin-engine machine for players who like to have a larger bomb stock and a powerful cannon.
F-82 Twin Mustang – although the aircraft was commissioned after the war, its unusual design made us want to have it in Battles over Pacific. It is a very interesting specimen of aeronautical engineering. Its 6 guns and 16 rockets are sure to impress opponents.
The update traditionally contains minor bug fixes and improvements. Let us know what you think of the improvements.
Changed files in this update