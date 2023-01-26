0.25 Release!

Share · View all patches · Build 10408095 · Last edited 26 January 2023 – 12:06:14 UTC by Wendy

Tweaked the Random Roll entrance animation.

Players with photosensitive eyes reported a great discomfort because of the quick flickering. We hope that the players who already bought it will understand and still be happy with their purchase despite it being a bit different.

Made all free cosmetic items viewable.

We got a lot of feedback from players who thought we had turned to the dark side of monetisation. Never! But we could have done a lot better job to explain the new reward system to veteran players. Sorry! So here goes. We wanted a reward system where the player couldn't go and directly get the one cosmetic item they cared about, and thus making every other item meaningless. We also thought the rewards could be integrated better into the play-flow and be more exciting. With the recent changes, the game should now explain better how snacks work and let you see everything from the customise menu like you are used to.