0.25 Release!

- Tweaked the Random Roll entrance animation.
Players with photosensitive eyes reported a great discomfort because of the quick flickering. We hope that the players who already bought it will understand and still be happy with their purchase despite it being a bit different.
- Made all free cosmetic items viewable.
We got a lot of feedback from players who thought we had turned to the dark side of monetisation. Never! But we could have done a lot better job to explain the new reward system to veteran players. Sorry! So here goes. We wanted a reward system where the player couldn't go and directly get the one cosmetic item they cared about, and thus making every other item meaningless. We also thought the rewards could be integrated better into the play-flow and be more exciting. With the recent changes, the game should now explain better how snacks work and let you see everything from the customise menu like you are used to.
Changed Pied Tamarin.
Stats: 2/2 > 1/2.
Old ability: Faint: Spend 1 trumpet to deal 2 damage to one random enemy.
New ability: Faint: Spend 1 trumpet to deal 3 damage to one random enemy.
Changed Silkmoth.
Stats: 2/2 > 3/1.
Old ability: Friend ahead hurt: Give it +1 health. Works 3 times per turn.
New ability: Friend ahead hurt: Give it +1 health. Works 2 times per turn.
Changed African Penguin.
Old ability: Buy: Give one random friend +2 attack and +1 health.
New ability: Buy: Give three random friends +1 attack.
Changed Black Necked Stilt.
Stats: 2/1 > 3/2.
Old ability: Faint: Gain +3 trumpets.
New ability: Faint: Gain +2 trumpets.
Changed Hercules Beetle.
Stats: 2/3 > 3/4.
Changed Lizard.
Stats: 1/3 > 1/4.
Old ability: Hurt: Summon one 2/1 Lizard Tail.
New ability: Hurt: Summon one 3/1 Lizard Tail.
Changed Sea Turtle.
Stats: 1/5 > 2/5.
Changed Squid.
Stats: 3/2 > 5/2.
Changed Baboon.
Stats: 2/3 > 1/2.
Changed Flea.
Stats: 1/1 > 3/1.
Changed Flying Fish.
Stats: 3/3 > 1/2.
Old ability: Friend summoned: If in battle, give it +1 experience and +1 attack.
New ability: Friend summoned: If in battle, give it +2 experience. Works 2 times per turn.
Changed Meerkat.
Stats: 2/1 > 1/3.
Old ability: Spend 12 gold: Give one random friend +1 attack and +2 health.
New ability: Start of battle: Give adjacent friends +1 attack for every 3 gold spent this turn.
Changed Osprey.
Stats: 4/3 > 3/3.
Changed Royal Flycatcher.
Stats: 2/3 > 2/4.
Old ability: Enemy summoned: Deal 2 damage to one random enemy and gain +1 health.
New ability: Enemy summoned: Deal 3 damage to one random enemy.
Changed Falcon.
Stats: 4/4 > 5/5.
Changed Macaque.
Tier: 4 > 5.
Stats: 1/2 > 2/2.
Old ability: Start of battle: Summon one 8/8 Gorilla with the same food perk as this.
New ability: Start of battle: Summon one 12/12 Orangutan with the same food perk as this.
Changed Manatee.
Old ability: End turn: Take 5 damage and give the nearest friend ahead +1 attack and +2 health.
New ability: End turn: Take 5 damage and give the nearest friend ahead +2 attack and +1 health.
Changed Poison Dart Frog.
Stats: 3/2 > 5/2.
Changed Sealion.
Stats: 2/5 > 3/6.
Changed Secretary Bird.
Stats: 3/2 > 2/5.
Old ability: Two friends faint: Give the nearest friend behind +3 attack and +3 health.
New ability: Two friends faint: Give the nearest friend ahead +3 attack and +3 health.
Changed Nurse Shark.
Old ability: Faint: Spend all Trumpets to deal it as double damage to one random enemy.
New ability: Faint: Spend up to 10 trumpets and deal triple as damage to one random enemy.
Changed Oyster.
Tier: 5 > 6.
Changed Bird of Paradise.
Old ability: Spend 8 gold: Give all friends +1 attack and +1 health.
New ability: Spend 7 gold: Give three random friends +1 attack and +1 health.
Changed Cobra.
Stats: 12/4 > 12/6.
Changed German Shepherd.
Stats: 8/5 > 10/4.
Old ability: Friend summoned: Give it 20% of this pet's attack.
New ability: Friend summoned: Give 30% of attack to it.
Changed Pteranodon.
Old ability: Friend faints: If it was a Faint pet, activate it again. Works 1 time per turn.
New ability: Friend faints: If it was a Faint pet, activate its ability again. Works 1 time per turn.
Changed Warthog.
Stats: 12/6 > 9/6.
Changed Wildebeest.
Old ability: Before attack: Spend 6 trumpets to gain Coconut perk. Works 1 time per battle.
New ability: Before attack: Spend 4 trumpets to gain Coconut perk. Works 1 time per battle.
Changed Lettuce.
Old ability: Give three pets from the current tier +1 attack and +1 health.
New ability: Give three pets from the current shop tier or higher +1 attack and +1 health.
Changed Potato to block the splash damage from Chilli.
Fixed Toucan ignoring pets that already has a food perk.
Fixed Turtle not passing over pets that already has the melon perk.
Fixed Highland Cow losing trumpets with negative health.
Fixed Butterfly's transformation triggering before Dolphin.
Fixed Child's Room background using the menu music.
Fixed desync error when selling pets.
Fixed faints sometimes taking priority over hurts in situations where multiple pets get hurt.
Fixed Japanese, Korean and Simplified Chinese ability triggers being hard to read.
