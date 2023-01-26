- We have added a setting to the program to give priority to the graphics board inserted in the PC. (If your graphics card is not being used and you are not experiencing performance, please contact us via the Steam forums for assistance.)
- Fixed a minor bug in the renderer.
- Fixed an issue where enemy kills were not being counted.
V.R.G. update for 26 January 2023
update 0.29.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
VRG Windows 64bit Depot 1693091
- Loading history…
VRG Windows 32bit Depot 1693092
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update