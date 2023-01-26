 Skip to content

V.R.G. update for 26 January 2023

update 0.29.6

Build 10407916

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have added a setting to the program to give priority to the graphics board inserted in the PC. (If your graphics card is not being used and you are not experiencing performance, please contact us via the Steam forums for assistance.)
  • Fixed a minor bug in the renderer.
  • Fixed an issue where enemy kills were not being counted.

