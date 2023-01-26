 Skip to content

Witch It update for 26 January 2023

Hotfix 1.3.5.1

Hotfix 1.3.5.1 · Build 10407853

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added: Rabbit firework explosion to the sky at the end of the round & Main Menu
  • Added: Event props on ‘Amara’s Fountain’ available during Chinese New Year

↻ Changed: All common props can now be used in Creative Mode without the need to find them on official servers first
↻ Changed: Some values like mass and HP of the clock props

✓ Fixed: No sound cue when Chicken Skill is ready
✓ Fixed: Chicken sometimes not detecting a Witch if the skill is used very close to her
✓ Fixed: Hunter blocking rock missing in Creative Mode Utilities tab
✓ Fixed: Custom Maps tab showing all maps as selected when looking to load a Creative Mode map
✓ Fixed: Broken spot in the collision border on ‘Morgenstund’
✓ Fixed: Wrong material on one of the houses on the Imposturous map
✓ Fixed: Smashing multiples of an item until only one is left and then smashing that causes the menu to freeze
✓ Fixed: Item selection moving if the last item in the list is smashed although more of the same item are left
✓ Fixed: Menu freezes when having settings screen open while a new map opens

