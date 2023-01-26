Update notes for release 58.2 + Zordiac Challenge results

Fixed a bug where autoexplore would not pilot in front of an unexplored area if the door to that area was trapped.

Friendly creatures (non-companions) should no longer block autoexplore / autopilot. Happened mostly when there was just one corridor exit from an area.

If no clear path to a container / item / trap can be found, autoexplore / autopilot automatically clears the flora (plants and fungi) from its way if a path is found that way.

Yet another new setting: "Flora overgrowth". For immersion, some areas in the dungeon are overgrown with plants and fungi. You might need to clear your path to get through the area.

Enabled by default: overgrowth areas similar to previous releases of the game.

If unchecked, plants and fungi are not placed next to each other.

A minor impact to gameplay: creature's Stealth is boosted when surrounded by plants and fungi.

If a companion runs out of ammunition, there's now a red "A" (for arrows) or "B" (for bullets) indicator on the bottom right corner of the companion's image in the companion list. Had to set the letter background to solid black, otherwise it looked garbled, even with a text shadow.

When a creature is charmed or tamed it is cleared from being the target for autoattack.

Examining a creature with the target cursor shows in its description if it can be recruited or tamed.