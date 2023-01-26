French Translation Released

Ho there, adventurers!

We are thrilled to announce that Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness is now available in French! Our heartfelt thanks goes to Vincent "Goat Buster" Lagaillarde for the French translation of the game.

Since our last update, several fixes and improvements have been implemented as well. You can read their list below.

Latest Changes

Added French localization

Enabled unique spellcasting chants for companions

Corrected Interrupt Strength and Interrupt Evasion calculations

High Interrupt Evasion characters can now tolerate a lot more hits

When casting identical spells on a target, now all instances take effect instead of just one

Sling weapon models are now always positioned correctly

Duration scaling based on class and level is now calculated correctly

Heal over time effects now work correctly

Duration scaling introduced for Healing Mist and Verdant Growth

Healing Mist and Verdant Growth now restore less Health per turn compared to single target heals

Adjusted the damage and scaling of damage over time effects

Item comparison tooltips now appear correctly both in the Inventory and the Shop UI

Available Special Ability points are now correctly displayed during level-up

Dorb won't spawn multiple times anymore

Hamlin no longer disappears after becoming hostile in his first quest

Arvex's final quest cannot get stuck after sparing Siracca anymore

Volendir no longer appears later in the game if he was killed before

The mound of sand in Freynagar now also contains Moist Sand

Jury Rigged Golems no longer engage instantly upon entering the area

Corrected marker positions for all areas on the world map

Each animal in Scofarth now only drops a single instance of Animal Pelt

Isla's staff is now identified by default

Trapped Jade's dialogue now starts correctly when approached by companions

If you like our work, you can support the project by posting a review on Steam.

The Black Geyser Team

