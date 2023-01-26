2023-01-26 small fixes

-The game is fully locked at 60 fps to prevent performance-related issues.

-2LT & MH Discord server/twitter links are relocated to the Credit pop up.

-When enemies are getting juggled and you pull them, they will trigger the juggling animation instead of the pull-damage animation.

-Boomerang collider is fixed. FINALLY!

-Buying stuff at Archibald's store won't relocate the marker to the close button.

Closing the tutorial box won't make the error beep sound.

-Some locations will feature a slight layer of light that highlights the level finish trigger.

-Added boss-fight-exclusive oneliners for Gretel.

-Added full-HP-arena-clear oneliners for Gretel.

-Just-timed electro parry will deal heavier damage that is approximately 1.5 times bigger than the normal parry.

-You can use the 8th ranged skill, but to do this, you need a special save file for now. There's no in-game unlock function yet. DM me if you want to try it.