Magenta Horizon Playtest update for 26 January 2023

2023-01-26 small fixes

Build 10407653

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-The game is fully locked at 60 fps to prevent performance-related issues.
-2LT & MH Discord server/twitter links are relocated to the Credit pop up.
-When enemies are getting juggled and you pull them, they will trigger the juggling animation instead of the pull-damage animation.
-Boomerang collider is fixed. FINALLY!
-Buying stuff at Archibald's store won't relocate the marker to the close button.

  • Closing the tutorial box won't make the error beep sound.
    -Some locations will feature a slight layer of light that highlights the level finish trigger.
    -Added boss-fight-exclusive oneliners for Gretel.
    -Added full-HP-arena-clear oneliners for Gretel.
    -Just-timed electro parry will deal heavier damage that is approximately 1.5 times bigger than the normal parry.
    -You can use the 8th ranged skill, but to do this, you need a special save file for now. There's no in-game unlock function yet. DM me if you want to try it.

