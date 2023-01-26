Hello Adventurers!
Hotfix Patch: V.2.4.1 is live now! We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
- Clients should now be able to join a multiplayer game when the Host has a centipede on themselves
- Footbridge ghost should no longer disappear or become non-functional after a game reload
- Deconstruct trigger on Footbridge should now be accessible over the entire length of the construction
- Players should be able to properly interact with Mud Bricks that were made before the Building Update
- Players should no longer have double walls in their constructions that were made before the Building Update
- Right mouse click should no longer cause a weapon change
- Synchronization of Climbing Rope Ghost in coop mode has been improved
- Fixed translation errors of platforms in Spanish language
- Placing materials into platforms' ghosts should be now more convenient
- All items should now have proper names in Turkish translation
- Added missing Turkish alphabet characters in Nootebook font
Stay sane on the treetops!
Creepy Jar Team
