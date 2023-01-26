 Skip to content

Green Hell update for 26 January 2023

Hotfix Patch: V.2.4.1 is live now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Adventurers!

Hotfix Patch: V.2.4.1 is live now! We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

  • Clients should now be able to join a multiplayer game when the Host has a centipede on themselves
  • Footbridge ghost should no longer disappear or become non-functional after a game reload
  • Deconstruct trigger on Footbridge should now be accessible over the entire length of the construction
  • Players should be able to properly interact with Mud Bricks that were made before the Building Update
  • Players should no longer have double walls in their constructions that were made before the Building Update
  • Right mouse click should no longer cause a weapon change
  • Synchronization of Climbing Rope Ghost in coop mode has been improved
  • Fixed translation errors of platforms in Spanish language
  • Placing materials into platforms' ghosts should be now more convenient
  • All items should now have proper names in Turkish translation
  • Added missing Turkish alphabet characters in Nootebook font

Stay sane on the treetops!
Creepy Jar Team

