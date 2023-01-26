Version 1.8 + Update / Just a quickfix

Just a quickfix to few issues and oversights that came with the last update and with the addition of running.
Oh - And Mischief of rats and glass shards got slightly nerfed.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Just a quickfix to few issues and oversights that came with the last update and with the addition of running.
Oh - And Mischief of rats and glass shards got slightly nerfed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update