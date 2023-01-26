 Skip to content

Fear & Hunger 2: Termina update for 26 January 2023

Version 1.8 + Update / Just a quickfix

26 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a quickfix to few issues and oversights that came with the last update and with the addition of running.

Oh - And Mischief of rats and glass shards got slightly nerfed.

