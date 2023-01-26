・Fixed a issue in which the Acquired "Building Master" achievement could not be earned.
・Fixed a issue in which the Acquired "Catapult" achievement could not be earned.
・Fixed a issue in which the Acquired "Farmers" achievement could not be earned.
Hexrogue update for 26 January 2023
Hotfix 1.2.2
Changed files in this update