Hexrogue update for 26 January 2023

Hotfix 1.2.2

26 January 2023

・Fixed a issue in which the Acquired "Building Master" achievement could not be earned.
・Fixed a issue in which the Acquired "Catapult" achievement could not be earned.
・Fixed a issue in which the Acquired "Farmers" achievement could not be earned.

