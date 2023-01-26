 Skip to content

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 26 January 2023

0.8.0 Vampire hunter (After 0.9.0 is 0.10.0, not 1.0.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 10407462 · Last edited by Wendy

While the update is titled vampire hunter, I think the biggest change is the recoil one.

Additions

  • detailed stats page (hold alt while looking at the tooltip of some things)
  • Added Longer Barrel relic

Balance

  • You always have 10 gold after first round, junk always sells for 5 and all units rolled are tier 1. Weapons rolled are quality 0.
  • Max recoil is semi-uncapped. After the previous limit, recoil starts to settle down faster until the limit. This should help with attack speed being strong against targets of all size, now recoil tools will also be needed.
  • 4th and 5th bosses are tankier.
  • Cannon Saint salvo only covers ground.
  • Footman first spell aoe increase.
  • Various other small changes to unit spells

Unlocks Added

  • vampire hunter
  • roman numeral relic
  • spell dupe pot unlock

