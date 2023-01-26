Update 0.7.07

Changes
- You can use hay stacks on carts just like you would those lying on the ground. That means collecting them with bare hands and using strings on them.
- The digger no longer harvests crops that are not ready yet. It also lost its ability to collect raspberries and blueberries from bushes indefinitively even when there were no fruits to be harvested.
- The hangable (but lying somewhere) items like lamps, guns or trophies no longer fall down when Kasimir goes far away from them.
- It's much easier to recover items that fell into or were put into areas that seemed easily available (like manure pit or slaughter table).
- You can't see some buildings' insides using tractor's unique ability to sink trough some types of walls.
- Reloading the game no longer respawns used up mashes in distilerries.
- The error appearing while emptying a hay bale by taking its contents directly from a cart was fixed.
Changed files in this update