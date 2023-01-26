Update - Patch 1.12 & 1.13

Happy Thursday, Chemists!

This week we're bringing to you a double patch with a bunch of fixes and an exciting addition to the game - we've added Japanese language to Potion Permit!

Thank you all so much for playing. We are excited to bring you many more patches and additional content in the future!

See below for the full patch notes:

v. 1.12

Added Japanese language

Fixed an issue with Bluetooth controller detection

Fixed the operational hours of closed buildings

Fixed an issue with disabled button input after events

Fixed material layering on the potion crafting screen

Adjustment exploited plains and exploited snow events

Fixed the reset delay when starting a new event

v. 1.13