Update - Patch 1.12 & 1.13

Happy Thursday, Chemists!
This week we're bringing to you a double patch with a bunch of fixes and an exciting addition to the game - we've added Japanese language to Potion Permit!
Thank you all so much for playing. We are excited to bring you many more patches and additional content in the future!
See below for the full patch notes:
v. 1.12
- Added Japanese language
- Fixed an issue with Bluetooth controller detection
- Fixed the operational hours of closed buildings
- Fixed an issue with disabled button input after events
- Fixed material layering on the potion crafting screen
- Adjustment exploited plains and exploited snow events
- Fixed the reset delay when starting a new event
v. 1.13
- Fixed Russo and Kipps animation on the bench
- Added serum unlocked notification
- Fixed plant spawning time after event
- Fixed time skip during part-time work event
- Fixed stuck diagnosis when MC collapses at 2 o'clock
