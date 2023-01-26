 Skip to content

Oxide Room 104 update for 26 January 2023

Oxide Room 104 Patch 3

  • Navmesh issues corrected
  • Option to skip sequences
  • Sergi Carles credits corrected
  • Sound tech credits added
  • Infamous symbol added in doors and bathroom ramp in room 202
  • Gas deformation effect added in room 202
  • Added option to disable voice over during game play
  • Corrected bathroom key description text

