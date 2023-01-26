- Navmesh issues corrected
- Option to skip sequences
- Sergi Carles credits corrected
- Sound tech credits added
- Infamous symbol added in doors and bathroom ramp in room 202
- Gas deformation effect added in room 202
- Added option to disable voice over during game play
- Corrected bathroom key description text
Oxide Room 104 update for 26 January 2023
Oxide Room 104 Patch 3
