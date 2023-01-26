HITMAN 3 – January Patch Notes

Welcome to the first official patch notes for HITMAN – World of Assassination, the new way for us to refer to HITMAN 3 and all of the included content from HITMAN 1 and HITMAN 2.

With the full experience all under one roof, on all platforms, we’re excited to share the patch notes that will lead us into the finale of our Year 2 content; HITMAN Freelancer.

Our focus leading into this release has been squarely on the new rogue-like mode and as such, a lot of the work and fixes won’t be shared here. However, if you’re curious about what has changed between the Closed Technical Test in early November and the full release of HITMAN Freelancer, make sure to spend some time reading our You are in control and From CTT to Launch, which will prepare you even more for your first steps into HITMAN Freelancer.

Full Patch Notes

NEW CONTENT

HITMAN Freelancer

HITMAN Freelancer is a brand new, single-player mode that introduces rogue-like elements, strategic planning and a customisable safehouse. And starting today you can become the global hunter and Prepare, identify, and eliminate the most dangerous syndicates in the World of Assassination.

Read all about this new exciting way to play HITMAN here: https://ioi.dk/hitman

Nvidia DLSS 3

Support for Nvidia DLSS 3 – DLSS Frame Generation and Nvidia Reflex Low Latency.

With the 3.140 release, players can now enjoy the added support for DLSS Frame Generation and NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency.

DLSS Frame Generation uses AI to boost frame rates by generating additional high-quality frames, all while optimizing responsiveness with NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency. DLSS Frame Generation requires a GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics card.

NVIDIA Reflex helps DLSS Frame Generation achieve maximum performance in addition to reducing latency, giving players a more responsive feel in-game. NVIDIA Reflex can be enabled in the graphics menu on GeForce 900 series and upwards.

Jump on over to Nvidia for more information about DLLS 3: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/ces-2023-rtx-dlss-game-updates/

