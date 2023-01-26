 Skip to content

Onigiri update for 26 January 2023

230126 Patch Note

Build 10407263

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■Update
-New Purgatorium Dungeon [Cursect Princess Purgatorium] Added!
-[Dressed Up to Go Out] Event Begins!

Please see [1/26/2023 JST Update Information] for the detail.

Changed files in this update

OnigiriUS Depot 290471
