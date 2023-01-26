 Skip to content

You Suck at Parking update for 26 January 2023

1.7.1 Patch Notes: new features and 8 new levels!

Share · View all patches · Build 10407238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Parksters,

Welcome to this first patch of 2023!
We're coming back from our break in December with a lot of fixes and features.
Here's what we fixed and added:

COMMUNITY SUGGESTIONS

  • Inspect mode available at any time in singleplayer
  • Inspect mode available during a multiplayer match
  • Added hints in the Lobby

NEW FEATURES

  • A special helper item: the water balloon
  • A brand new tutorial: learn each and every parking trick on a wide playground!
  • 8 brand new multiplayer levels were added to the rotation with this update
  • Added vertical invert option for the inspect and spectate camera
  • Added Streamer-friendly button to Hide Code from viewers
  • Added a notification if a player is on an older version

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed an issue where the player got Round 6 in a multiplayer match and got stuck after that
  • Fixed an issue where the title gets stuck on the round-end screen if the player suspends the title on the round-end screen
  • Fixed an issue where the total XP of the landmark "The Freighter" does not match the total XP given in the sheet
  • Fixed an issue where Restarted level text is not visible if the player restarts a level
  • Fixed an issue where the in-game player list does not show all the players in the match
  • Fixed the ability to bind controls to R4 R5 L4 L5
  • Fixed an issue where MP game stuck after round three
  • Fixed an issue where the player can drive around in the background of the pause menu and in the inspect mode after certain steps in MP
  • Fixed an issue where the car does not spin in the air after certain steps (and that was sad because we want to see some 360!)
  • Fixed an issue where the spectate cam can be seen for 1 second if the player parks the last car
  • Fixed the trail effect animation which was misplaced

