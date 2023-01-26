1.7.1 Patch Notes: new features and 8 new levels!

Hi Parksters,
Welcome to this first patch of 2023!
We're coming back from our break in December with a lot of fixes and features.
Here's what we fixed and added:
COMMUNITY SUGGESTIONS
- Inspect mode available at any time in singleplayer
- Inspect mode available during a multiplayer match
- Added hints in the Lobby
NEW FEATURES
- A special helper item: the water balloon
- A brand new tutorial: learn each and every parking trick on a wide playground!
- 8 brand new multiplayer levels were added to the rotation with this update
- Added vertical invert option for the inspect and spectate camera
- Added Streamer-friendly button to Hide Code from viewers
- Added a notification if a player is on an older version
BUGFIXES
- Fixed an issue where the player got Round 6 in a multiplayer match and got stuck after that
- Fixed an issue where the title gets stuck on the round-end screen if the player suspends the title on the round-end screen
- Fixed an issue where the total XP of the landmark "The Freighter" does not match the total XP given in the sheet
- Fixed an issue where Restarted level text is not visible if the player restarts a level
- Fixed an issue where the in-game player list does not show all the players in the match
- Fixed the ability to bind controls to R4 R5 L4 L5
- Fixed an issue where MP game stuck after round three
- Fixed an issue where the player can drive around in the background of the pause menu and in the inspect mode after certain steps in MP
- Fixed an issue where the car does not spin in the air after certain steps (and that was sad because we want to see some 360!)
- Fixed an issue where the spectate cam can be seen for 1 second if the player parks the last car
- Fixed the trail effect animation which was misplaced
Changed files in this update