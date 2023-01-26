1.7.1 Patch Notes: new features and 8 new levels!

Hi Parksters,

Welcome to this first patch of 2023!

We're coming back from our break in December with a lot of fixes and features.

Here's what we fixed and added:

COMMUNITY SUGGESTIONS

Inspect mode available at any time in singleplayer

Inspect mode available during a multiplayer match

Added hints in the Lobby

NEW FEATURES

A special helper item: the water balloon

A brand new tutorial: learn each and every parking trick on a wide playground!

8 brand new multiplayer levels were added to the rotation with this update

Added vertical invert option for the inspect and spectate camera

Added Streamer-friendly button to Hide Code from viewers

Added a notification if a player is on an older version

BUGFIXES