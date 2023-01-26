0.0.2.9 Update description

Share · View all patches · Build 10407199 · Last edited 26 January 2023 – 09:39:20 UTC by Wendy

Improved untranslated content

Thank you for helping us correct the translation of French and Portuguese

Add Turkish support

Add Hungarian support

New automatic resolution option

Add adjustable FOV in screen setting

Modify the fabric cotton stacking line

Reduce the material for making iron pot

Reduce the material of aluminum pot

Reduce manufacturing materials for horse resistance

Client search is optimized, and the UI cannot be closed when clicking too fast

Adjust the character's default weight to 65

Fix the bug that the merchant relationship is not saved after exiting the game

Add window full-screen support

Add 5120x1440 resolution support

You can't hold the trailer while squatting, and repair the trailer that has been knocked off when squatting

Fix that if you die when you unlock, the unlock screen will remain on the interface

Fix the bug that cannot be recovered from automatic archive if the file has never been saved

Modify the auto save to overwrite the main archive

A force will be applied when the zombie is removed

Optimization In the case of non-Chinese, the display of vehicle fuel loss is incomplete

Repair some places in the map that wear models

Add an option to display teammate ID, which can be enabled in screen settings

The new map will show the position of teammates

Optimization of disengaging function

Reduce the amount of ore required for smelting metal block

Reduce the weight of ore

Increased interaction distance between rainwater collectors

One log can now produce three charcoal

Reduce the demand for construction logs

Increase the durability of weapons and tools

Reduce carbon, water, protein and water consumed by fast running