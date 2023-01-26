0.0.2.9 Update description

Improved untranslated content
Thank you for helping us correct the translation of French and Portuguese
Add Turkish support
Add Hungarian support
New automatic resolution option
Add adjustable FOV in screen setting
Modify the fabric cotton stacking line
Reduce the material for making iron pot
Reduce the material of aluminum pot
Reduce manufacturing materials for horse resistance
Client search is optimized, and the UI cannot be closed when clicking too fast
Adjust the character's default weight to 65
Fix the bug that the merchant relationship is not saved after exiting the game
Add window full-screen support
Add 5120x1440 resolution support
You can't hold the trailer while squatting, and repair the trailer that has been knocked off when squatting
Fix that if you die when you unlock, the unlock screen will remain on the interface
Fix the bug that cannot be recovered from automatic archive if the file has never been saved
Modify the auto save to overwrite the main archive
A force will be applied when the zombie is removed
Optimization In the case of non-Chinese, the display of vehicle fuel loss is incomplete
Repair some places in the map that wear models
Add an option to display teammate ID, which can be enabled in screen settings
The new map will show the position of teammates
Optimization of disengaging function
Reduce the amount of ore required for smelting metal block
Reduce the weight of ore
Increased interaction distance between rainwater collectors
One log can now produce three charcoal
Reduce the demand for construction logs
Increase the durability of weapons and tools
Reduce carbon, water, protein and water consumed by fast running
