Dysterra update for 26 January 2023

Notification of Maintenance at Jan 26th, 01:00 - 03:00(PST) & Update Details

Share · View all patches · Build 10407138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

📢Maintenance Guide📢

We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.
The duration of the maintenance may be shortened or extended.

PST: Jan 26th, 03:40 - 05:40

CET: Jan 26th, 12:40 - 14:40
KST: Jan 26th, 20:40 - 22:40

Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.
Your character will fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.

🚧Update Details🚧

🔧Balance🔧
  1. Base protection system improvement
        - Base protection buffer time is added
            When using base protection function, it will take 5 minutes to activate the protection.
        - Base protection event notice is added
                The base protection notice will be displayed base on its status.
                └ When Base protection is available.
                └ When base protection buffer time begins.
                └ When Base protection activates.
                └ When Base protection cool down begins.
            * The pop-up screen will be shown when Base protection begins and ends

We'll come back with a more stabilized and better gameplay environment after the maintenance.

Thank you, survivors!

Changed files in this update

Terra Fire Content Depot 1527891
  • Loading history…
