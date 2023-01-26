Notification of Maintenance at Jan 26th, 01:00 - 03:00(PST) & Update Details

📢Maintenance Guide📢

We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.

The duration of the maintenance may be shortened or extended.

PST: Jan 26th, 03:40 - 05:40

CET: Jan 26th, 12:40 - 14:40

KST: Jan 26th, 20:40 - 22:40

Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.

Your character will fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.

🔧Balance🔧

Base protection system improvement

- Base protection buffer time is added

When using base protection function, it will take 5 minutes to activate the protection.

- Base protection event notice is added

The base protection notice will be displayed base on its status.

└ When Base protection is available.

└ When base protection buffer time begins.

└ When Base protection activates.

└ When Base protection cool down begins.

* The pop-up screen will be shown when Base protection begins and ends

We'll come back with a more stabilized and better gameplay environment after the maintenance.

Thank you, survivors!