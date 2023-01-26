Notification of Maintenance at Jan 26th, 01:00 - 03:00(PST) & Update Details

📢Maintenance Guide📢
We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.
The duration of the maintenance may be shortened or extended.
PST: Jan 26th, 03:40 - 05:40
CET: Jan 26th, 12:40 - 14:40
KST: Jan 26th, 20:40 - 22:40
Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.
Your character will fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.
🚧Update Details🚧
🔧Balance🔧
- Base protection system improvement
- Base protection buffer time is added
When using base protection function, it will take 5 minutes to activate the protection.
- Base protection event notice is added
The base protection notice will be displayed base on its status.
└ When Base protection is available.
└ When base protection buffer time begins.
└ When Base protection activates.
└ When Base protection cool down begins.
* The pop-up screen will be shown when Base protection begins and ends
We'll come back with a more stabilized and better gameplay environment after the maintenance.
Thank you, survivors!
