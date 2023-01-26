[Developer blog] New faction “Hyperborea”. Part 3



Welcome to the final part of our development blog! The update with the new season and the “Hyperborea” faction is very close! Today we will find out what else the mysterious guests from the north are preparing for us.

We remind you that all the new features described in the “Developer blog” are not final and may be changed before they are introduced into the game or may not make it into the game at all. This applies not only to information about possible unique features of new parts, but also to the appearance of the parts themselves.

But, first of all, we’d like to note that the legendary cabin with the drone control perk announced in the first part of the blog will change its type and become “medium” instead of “heavy”.

Epic heavy machine gun “Gungnir”



An unusual weapon. A machine gun for those who don’t like machine guns. The opposite of a machine gun. You can go on and on thinking up all sorts of names for “Gungnir”, but let’s take a closer look at this machine gun instead.

Like “Nothung”, it’s a fairly small weapon in height. Low rate of fire, high one-time damage and durability. The machine gun rotates freely around its axis. And the most interesting thing is its perk.

As the machine gun heats up (i.e., as it fires), its rate of fire decreases slightly, but the spread becomes almost unnoticeable. You shoot a little slower, but fairly accurately even at long range. All those who don't like machine guns for the mechanics of spread increase during continuous firing should definitely try out “Gungnir”! And fans of firing their machine guns will discover this type of weapon from a completely new perspective.

If we compare “Gungnir” with other epic machine guns (“Spectre-2”, “ST-M26 Tackler”, “M-29 Protector”), then the new weapon has higher damage, range and accuracy.

Epic heavy cabin “Huginn”



It’s time to reveal the secret of the very cabin that we talked about in previous blogs. By the way, many of you have identified its main features quite accurately!

This cabin will appeal to the fans of heavy vehicles with any weapon that has the mechanics of weapon overheating and cooling.

But first, let’s talk about its parameters. This is the lightest, and also, albeit not by much, but the fastest cabin among all the “heavy” cabins. Despite the smaller mass, its durability is comparable to such cabins as the “Humpback”, “Savior” and “Icebox”. Of course, such parameters require certain restrictions: among all the heavy cabins, “Huginn” will have the lowest parameters of tonnage and mass limit. However, considering its perk, the vehicles with this cabin probably won’t carry an unbearable amount of parts.

Each overheated weapon used in conjunction with this cabin will activate 1 special charge (there can be a maximum 3 charges). Each charge, at the cost of temporarily reducing the power and speed of the cabin, will boost the cooling of weapons, and the effects of several charges will stack. We recommend everyone to try combining this cabin and a cooler in battle — you won’t be disappointed! We’d also like to remind you about the interesting combination of “Huginn” and “Nothung”, which we described in the previous devblog.

The cabin has a very convenient form-factor: 8 “pins” wide, about 7 “pins” in length and only 4 “pins” in height. In addition to its shape, it has a lot of attachment points that will allow you to protect it from all sides.

New CKs

The next season will also include a number of new CKs. Introducing: the incredible “Hammerhead fish” for the “Omnibox” cabin and the first in-game customization kit for a drone, “CK Kobold” for the “Fuse” drone!





The update is scheduled for next week. And on Tuesday, January 31, we will hold an official livestream, where we will show you the new items and important changes.

